iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR) Shares Sold by Arrow Financial Corp

Arrow Financial Corp lessened its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR) by 5.9% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 16,459 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,040 shares during the quarter. Arrow Financial Corp’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $921,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lcnb Corp lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Lcnb Corp now owns 16,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $948,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 0.6% in the second quarter. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC now owns 37,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,071,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 1.4% in the second quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. now owns 16,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $929,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 0.7% in the third quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 36,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,038,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Bank lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 6.3% in the third quarter. Pinnacle Bank now owns 4,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

Shares of IWR traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $56.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 659,173 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,636,625. The business has a fifty day moving average of $55.92 and a 200 day moving average of $55.43. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $43.64 and a 1 year high of $57.50.

The firm also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 25th were issued a $0.2099 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.6%.

About iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Further Reading: What are the benefits of investing in REITs?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.