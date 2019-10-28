iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN) Shares Sold by Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN) by 1.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,138 shares of the company’s stock after selling 283 shares during the period. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF were worth $1,927,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IWN. North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 87.7% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 366 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Covington Capital Management raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 100.5% during the 2nd quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 401 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the last quarter.

IWN stock opened at $122.55 on Monday. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a one year low of $101.57 and a one year high of $126.58. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $119.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $119.26.

The company also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 25th were paid a $0.572 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 24th. This represents a yield of 1.8%.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

