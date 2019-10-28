iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) Stock Position Lifted by Washington Capital Management Inc.

Washington Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 41.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,545 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 5,680 shares during the period. iShares Russell 2000 ETF makes up about 2.9% of Washington Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Washington Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $2,958,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 237,191 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,313,000 after purchasing an additional 17,822 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $1,367,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 20.3% in the 2nd quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 746 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 8,022 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,248,000 after purchasing an additional 466 shares during the period. Finally, Summit Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $570,000.

Get iShares Russell 2000 ETF alerts:

Shares of IWM traded up $1.66 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $156.66. The stock had a trading volume of 770,027 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,503,176. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $152.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $152.99. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $125.81 and a fifty-two week high of $161.11.

The company also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 25th were paid a $0.5437 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 24th.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

Further Reading: Intrinsic Value

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.