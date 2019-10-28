iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB) Stock Position Decreased by Capital Investment Advisors LLC

Capital Investment Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB) by 13.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,617 shares of the company’s stock after selling 401 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $431,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Evensky & Katz LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 0.5% in the second quarter. Evensky & Katz LLC now owns 12,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,968,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 19.4% in the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 0.9% in the second quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC now owns 7,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,220,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 3.3% in the second quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 2,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Concentric Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 2.7% in the second quarter. Concentric Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $463,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter.

IWB opened at $167.17 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $164.83 and a 200-day moving average of $162.47. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 12-month low of $129.68 and a 12-month high of $168.10.

The firm also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 25th were issued a $0.722 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.9%.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

