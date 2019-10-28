iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB) Hits New 12-Month High at $168.36

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $168.36 and last traded at $168.28, with a volume of 27075 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $167.17.

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $164.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $162.47.

The business also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 25th were given a dividend of $0.722 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.9%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of IWB. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 5.2% in the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 5,879,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $957,138,000 after buying an additional 290,898 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp increased its stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 0.8% in the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 2,573,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $418,993,000 after acquiring an additional 21,124 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 3.9% in the second quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,145,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $349,323,000 after acquiring an additional 81,078 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 36.3% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,101,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $345,719,000 after acquiring an additional 560,098 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 5.4% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,274,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,469,000 after acquiring an additional 64,796 shares during the last quarter.

About iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

