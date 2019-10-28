iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB) Hits New 12-Month High at $168.36

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $168.36 and last traded at $168.28, with a volume of 27075 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $167.17.
The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $164.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $162.47.
The business also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 25th were given a dividend of $0.722 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.9%.
About iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)
iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.
See Also: How mutual funds make money
Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.