iShares MSCI Germany ETF (NYSEARCA:EWG) Shares Sold by RPG Investment Advisory LLC

RPG Investment Advisory LLC trimmed its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Germany ETF (NYSEARCA:EWG) by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 198,313 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,697 shares during the period. RPG Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Germany ETF were worth $5,337,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EWG. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Germany ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Germany ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $69,000. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI Germany ETF by 11,883.3% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. now owns 2,876 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 2,852 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI Germany ETF by 210.8% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,248 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 2,203 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI Germany ETF by 130.2% during the 2nd quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 3,584 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 2,027 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA EWG traded up $0.18 during trading on Monday, reaching $28.59. 383,091 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,570,793. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $27.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.40. iShares MSCI Germany ETF has a 1 year low of $24.40 and a 1 year high of $28.95.

iShares MSCI Germany ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Germany Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the German market, as measured by the MSCI Germany Index (the Index).

