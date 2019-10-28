iShares Exponential Technologies ETF (NASDAQ:XT) Shares Purchased by Concorde Asset Management LLC

Concorde Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF (NASDAQ:XT) by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,272 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,186 shares during the period. Concorde Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF were worth $436,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XT. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,147,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,271,000 after acquiring an additional 17,949 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 14.7% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 874,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,728,000 after acquiring an additional 112,321 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 531,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,502,000 after acquiring an additional 28,879 shares during the last quarter. New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 377,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,536,000 after acquiring an additional 23,860 shares during the last quarter. Finally, REDW Wealth LLC raised its holdings in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. REDW Wealth LLC now owns 288,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,121,000 after acquiring an additional 1,494 shares during the last quarter.

XT stock traded up $0.38 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $40.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 637 shares, compared to its average volume of 141,278. iShares Exponential Technologies ETF has a fifty-two week low of $31.43 and a fifty-two week high of $39.85. The company’s 50 day moving average is $38.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.30.

