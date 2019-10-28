iShares China Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:FXI) Shares Sold by Ayalon Holdings Ltd.

Ayalon Holdings Ltd. cut its stake in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:FXI) by 24.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 46,531 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 14,700 shares during the quarter. iShares China Large-Cap ETF comprises about 1.2% of Ayalon Holdings Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Ayalon Holdings Ltd.’s holdings in iShares China Large-Cap ETF were worth $1,844,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its stake in iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 123.9% in the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 2,718,614 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $116,274,000 after acquiring an additional 1,504,621 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its holdings in iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 56.3% in the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,500,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $106,925,000 after purchasing an additional 900,000 shares in the last quarter. PFS Investments Inc. purchased a new position in iShares China Large-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $101,741,000. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 249.0% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 1,837,590 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $78,594,000 after purchasing an additional 1,311,043 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SPX Equities Gestao de Recursos Ltda purchased a new position in iShares China Large-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,216,000.

NYSEARCA:FXI opened at $41.49 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $40.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.43. iShares China Large-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $37.66 and a 12-month high of $45.96.

iShares China Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the FTSE China 25 Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund’s portfolio of sectors include Financials, Telecommunication, Oil & gas, Technology and Consumer goods.

