iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT) Raised to Hold at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Friday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Shares of NASDAQ:TLT traded down $1.27 during trading on Friday, reaching $137.25. 186,330 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,877,458. The company’s 50 day moving average is $141.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $134.45. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $111.90 and a 52 week high of $148.90.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TLT. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $71,000. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc lifted its position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 24.8% during the 3rd quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc now owns 125,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $17,885,000 after buying an additional 24,835 shares during the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 14.1% during the 3rd quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 2,671 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $382,000 after buying an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. First National Corp MA ADV lifted its position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. First National Corp MA ADV now owns 76,442 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $10,937,000 after buying an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brave Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $358,000.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

