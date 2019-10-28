Iron Mountain Inc (NYSE:IRM) Shares Sold by Concorde Asset Management LLC

Concorde Asset Management LLC reduced its holdings in Iron Mountain Inc (NYSE:IRM) by 62.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,275 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 16,760 shares during the quarter. Concorde Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Iron Mountain were worth $333,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in Iron Mountain by 1.9% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 234,123 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,588,000 after purchasing an additional 4,276 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in Iron Mountain by 1.4% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 464,043 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,030,000 after purchasing an additional 6,582 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new position in Iron Mountain during the third quarter worth $5,775,000. FormulaFolio Investments LLC raised its holdings in Iron Mountain by 30.5% during the third quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC now owns 27,431 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $889,000 after purchasing an additional 6,416 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FTB Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Iron Mountain during the third quarter worth $65,000. 85.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Iron Mountain alerts:

IRM has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays set a $39.00 price objective on Iron Mountain and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 11th. ValuEngine raised Iron Mountain from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Bank of America cut Iron Mountain from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $33.00 to $25.00 in a report on Thursday, July 11th. TheStreet raised Iron Mountain from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, September 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised Iron Mountain from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $29.00 in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.23.

Shares of NYSE IRM traded down $0.42 during trading on Monday, reaching $33.67. The company had a trading volume of 62,018 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,879,157. Iron Mountain Inc has a twelve month low of $29.28 and a twelve month high of $37.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.81 billion, a PE ratio of 14.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 0.55. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $32.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.06.

Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.03. Iron Mountain had a return on equity of 19.65% and a net margin of 8.18%. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.30 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Iron Mountain Inc will post 2.27 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Patrick J. Keddy sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total value of $198,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $795,762. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

About Iron Mountain

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM), founded in 1951, is the global leader for storage and information management services. Trusted by more than 225,000 organizations around the world, and with a real estate network of more than 85 million square feet across more than 1,400 facilities in approximately 50 countries, Iron Mountain stores and protects billions of valued assets, including critical business information, highly sensitive data, and cultural and historical artifacts.

Featured Article: Understanding Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IRM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Iron Mountain Inc (NYSE:IRM).

Receive News & Ratings for Iron Mountain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iron Mountain and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.