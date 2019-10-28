Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for WhiteHorse Finance (WHF)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for WhiteHorse Finance (NASDAQ: WHF):

10/25/2019 – WhiteHorse Finance was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating.

10/23/2019 – WhiteHorse Finance is now covered by analysts at National Securities. They set a “neutral” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock.

10/12/2019 – WhiteHorse Finance was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “WhiteHorse Finance, Inc. is a business development company focused on originating loans to privately held small-cap companies across a broad range of industries. WhiteHorse Finance, Inc. is based in Miami, United States. “

10/8/2019 – WhiteHorse Finance was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating.

10/1/2019 – WhiteHorse Finance was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating.

9/18/2019 – WhiteHorse Finance was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

9/13/2019 – WhiteHorse Finance was given a new $14.50 price target on by analysts at B. Riley. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

WhiteHorse Finance stock traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $14.23. 850 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 59,861. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.92. WhiteHorse Finance Inc has a 52 week low of $11.89 and a 52 week high of $15.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $289.70 million, a PE ratio of 9.49 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

WhiteHorse Finance (NASDAQ:WHF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The investment management company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.37. WhiteHorse Finance had a net margin of 62.01% and a return on equity of 9.62%. The business had revenue of $15.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.08 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that WhiteHorse Finance Inc will post 1.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 31st will be paid a $0.195 dividend. This represents a yield of 10.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 30th. WhiteHorse Finance’s payout ratio is currently 94.67%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC acquired a new position in WhiteHorse Finance during the second quarter worth $3,518,000. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in WhiteHorse Finance by 91.1% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 166,991 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,296,000 after purchasing an additional 79,600 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in WhiteHorse Finance during the second quarter worth about $916,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in WhiteHorse Finance by 28.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 135,834 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,868,000 after purchasing an additional 29,902 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in WhiteHorse Finance by 51.8% during the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 43,775 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $603,000 after purchasing an additional 14,944 shares during the period. 16.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WhiteHorse Finance, Inc is a managed, non-diversified, closed-end management investment company which operates as a direct lender targeting debt investments in privately held, lower middle market companies located in the United States. Its investment objective is to generate returns primarily by originating and investing in senior secured loans, including first lien and second lien facilities, to performing lower middle market companies across a range of industries that typically carry a floating interest rate based on the London Interbank Offered Rate.

