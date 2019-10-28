Invesque Inc Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.06 (TSE:IVQ.U)

Invesque Inc (TSE:IVQ.U) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, October 30th, TickerTech reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0614 per share on Friday, November 15th. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 30th.

Shares of TSE IVQ.U opened at C$7.33 on Monday. Invesque has a 1-year low of C$6.00 and a 1-year high of C$8.00. The company has a market capitalization of $401.16 million and a P/E ratio of -11.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 145.69, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.98. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$6.57.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on IVQ.U. CIBC dropped their price target on shares of Invesque from C$7.75 to C$7.25 in a research note on Monday, August 19th. National Bank Financial dropped their price target on shares of Invesque from C$7.00 to C$6.50 in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th.

Invesque Inc operates as a real estate investment company in Canada and the United States. The company invests in health care and senior living properties, such as post-acute transitional care, long-term care, memory care, assisted living, independent living, and medical office properties. As of December 31, 2018, it owns a portfolio of 98 health care and senior living properties.

