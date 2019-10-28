Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWL) Hits New 52-Week High at $55.59

Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWL)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $55.59 and last traded at $55.59, with a volume of 6435 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $55.18.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.07.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF alerts:

The firm also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 24th were paid a dividend of $0.2874 per share. This represents a yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 23rd.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF by 29,713.0% during the 2nd quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 6,584,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $658,451,000 after purchasing an additional 6,562,424 shares during the last quarter. Fusion Family Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF by 9.3% during the second quarter. Fusion Family Wealth LLC now owns 793,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,362,000 after acquiring an additional 67,296 shares during the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF by 1.5% during the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 191,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,217,000 after acquiring an additional 2,885 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF by 0.5% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 188,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,046,000 after acquiring an additional 1,016 shares during the last quarter. Finally, H D Vest Advisory Services boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF by 35.2% during the second quarter. H D Vest Advisory Services now owns 187,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,029,000 after acquiring an additional 48,866 shares during the last quarter.

About Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWL)

RevenueShares Large Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to achieve its investment objective of outperforming the total return performance of the S&P 500 Index (S&P 500) by investing in the constituent securities of the S&P 500 in the same proportions as the RevenueShares Large Cap Index. The Fund consists of the same constituent securities as the S&P 500.

Featured Article: What are Bollinger Bands?

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.