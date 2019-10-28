Invesco Ltd. Sells 60,641 Shares of Liberty Media Formula One Series A (NASDAQ:FWONA)

Invesco Ltd. lessened its position in Liberty Media Formula One Series A (NASDAQ:FWONA) by 91.2% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 5,842 shares of the company’s stock after selling 60,641 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in Liberty Media Formula One Series A were worth $209,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cardan Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Liberty Media Formula One Series A in the 2nd quarter worth $244,000. Strs Ohio grew its holdings in Liberty Media Formula One Series A by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 13,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $467,000 after acquiring an additional 414 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Liberty Media Formula One Series A by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 288,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,076,000 after acquiring an additional 6,827 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC grew its holdings in Liberty Media Formula One Series A by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 32,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,179,000 after acquiring an additional 665 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV bought a new stake in Liberty Media Formula One Series A in the 2nd quarter worth $213,000. 9.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Albert E. Rosenthaler sold 3,398 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.22, for a total value of $95,891.56. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $281,917.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Brian J. Wendling sold 14,533 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.47, for a total transaction of $559,084.51. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $233,859.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

NASDAQ:FWONA opened at $39.48 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $39.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.69. Liberty Media Formula One Series A has a 12 month low of $26.63 and a 12 month high of $40.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market cap of $9.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -60.74 and a beta of 0.89.

Liberty Media Formula One Series A (NASDAQ:FWONA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter. Liberty Media Formula One Series A had a negative return on equity of 1.64% and a negative net margin of 18.41%. The company had revenue of $620.00 million during the quarter.

FWONA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. FBN Securities lowered shares of Liberty Media Formula One Series A from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of Liberty Media Formula One Series A in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Liberty Media Formula One Series A from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $38.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Liberty Media Formula One Series A from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Liberty Media Formula One Series A presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.67.

Liberty Media Formula One Series A Company Profile

Formula One Group operates in the motorsports business. It holds commercial rights for the world championship, a motor race-based competition in which teams compete for the constructors' championship and drivers compete for the drivers' championship. The company is based in Englewood, Colorado.

