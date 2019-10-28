Invesco Ltd. Sells 122,763 Shares of Riot Blockchain Inc (NASDAQ:RIOT)

Invesco Ltd. lessened its position in Riot Blockchain Inc (NASDAQ:RIOT) by 75.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 39,024 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 122,763 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in Riot Blockchain were worth $123,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Riot Blockchain by 19.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 876,877 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,753,000 after buying an additional 140,752 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 9.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Riot Blockchain alerts:

RIOT opened at $1.68 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.82. Riot Blockchain Inc has a twelve month low of $1.29 and a twelve month high of $6.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.98 and a beta of 3.30.

Riot Blockchain (NASDAQ:RIOT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The technology company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.19. Riot Blockchain had a negative net margin of 404.21% and a negative return on equity of 239.81%. The firm had revenue of $2.47 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.00 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Riot Blockchain Inc will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Riot Blockchain from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $3.50 price objective on shares of Riot Blockchain in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Riot Blockchain from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd.

Riot Blockchain Company Profile

Riot Blockchain, Inc focuses on building, supporting, and operating blockchain technologies, primarily through its cryptocurrency mining operations and other developed businesses, as well as joint ventures, acquisitions, and targeted investments in the sector. Its primary focus is on Bitcoin and general blockchain technology.

Featured Story: Understanding debt-to-equity ratio in fundamental analysis

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RIOT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Riot Blockchain Inc (NASDAQ:RIOT).

Receive News & Ratings for Riot Blockchain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Riot Blockchain and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.