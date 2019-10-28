Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ) Shares Sold by Plimoth Trust Co. LLC

Plimoth Trust Co. LLC decreased its stake in Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ) by 21.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 60,959 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 16,185 shares during the period. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC’s holdings in Invesco were worth $1,033,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Invesco in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Asset Dedication LLC boosted its stake in Invesco by 142.9% during the 2nd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 1,700 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Invesco by 333.3% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,837 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,413 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco during the 2nd quarter worth $362,000. Finally, Ossiam acquired a new stake in Invesco during the 2nd quarter worth $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on IVZ shares. Morgan Stanley set a $18.00 price target on shares of Invesco and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Invesco from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Deutsche Bank increased their price target on shares of Invesco from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Evercore ISI cut shares of Invesco from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Invesco from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.86.

Shares of IVZ stock traded up $0.32 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $17.37. The stock had a trading volume of 3,337,470 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,462,575. Invesco Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $15.15 and a fifty-two week high of $22.45. The firm has a market cap of $7.96 billion, a PE ratio of 7.15, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.78.

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The asset manager reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.13. Invesco had a net margin of 8.86% and a return on equity of 10.60%. The company had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.66 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 27.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Invesco Ltd. will post 2.55 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 12th will be paid a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.14%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 8th. Invesco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.03%.

Invesco Profile

Invesco Ltd. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to retail clients, institutional clients, high-net worth clients, public entities, corporations, unions, non-profit organizations, endowments, foundations, pension funds, financial institutions, and sovereign wealth funds.

