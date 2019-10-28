Invesco Ltd. Has $78,000 Stock Position in TransEnterix, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:TRXC)

Invesco Ltd. trimmed its holdings in shares of TransEnterix, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:TRXC) by 40.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 57,506 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 39,072 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in TransEnterix were worth $78,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of TransEnterix by 1,222.2% during the 2nd quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 23,800 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 22,000 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in shares of TransEnterix during the 2nd quarter worth about $91,000. A.R.T. Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of TransEnterix during the 2nd quarter worth about $108,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in shares of TransEnterix during the 2nd quarter worth about $195,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of TransEnterix by 165.9% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 174,687 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $238,000 after acquiring an additional 108,981 shares in the last quarter.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on TRXC shares. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded TransEnterix from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $1.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded TransEnterix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2.62.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:TRXC opened at $0.30 on Monday. TransEnterix, Inc. has a twelve month low of $0.25 and a twelve month high of $3.68.

TransEnterix (NYSEAMERICAN:TRXC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $3.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.13 million.

About TransEnterix

TransEnterix, Inc, a medical device company, engages in the research, development, and sale of medical device robotics to enhance minimally invasive surgery. The company offers Senhance System, a multi-port robotic surgery system, which allows up to four arms to control robotic instruments and a camera in Europe.

