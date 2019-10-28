Invesco Ltd. Acquires Shares of 24,850 Chiasma Inc (NASDAQ:CHMA)

Invesco Ltd. acquired a new stake in Chiasma Inc (NASDAQ:CHMA) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 24,850 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $186,000. Invesco Ltd. owned about 0.08% of Chiasma at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Chiasma in the 2nd quarter valued at about $100,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new stake in shares of Chiasma during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $237,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Chiasma during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $462,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Chiasma during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $481,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Chiasma by 242.8% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 73,139 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $545,000 after buying an additional 51,806 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.97% of the company’s stock.

CHMA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Chiasma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Chiasma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 14th. Brookline Capital Management restated a “buy” rating on shares of Chiasma in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $18.00 target price on shares of Chiasma and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 13th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 target price on shares of Chiasma in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.30.

In other news, Director Scott Minick acquired 9,818 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $5.19 per share, with a total value of $50,955.42. Following the transaction, the director now owns 62,531 shares in the company, valued at $324,535.89. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, Director Roni Mamluk sold 10,000 shares of Chiasma stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.94, for a total transaction of $49,400.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders acquired a total of 17,268 shares of company stock valued at $96,823 in the last three months. 8.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of CHMA stock opened at $5.35 on Monday. Chiasma Inc has a 52 week low of $2.11 and a 52 week high of $9.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $215.23 million, a PE ratio of -4.18 and a beta of 1.18. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $5.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.99.

Chiasma (NASDAQ:CHMA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.04. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Chiasma Inc will post -1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chiasma, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing oral medications using transient permeability enhancer technology platform for the treatment of rare and serious chronic disease in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers oral octreotide capsules for adult patients under the MYCAPSSA name, which is in two Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of acromegaly, a condition that results in the body's production of excess growth hormone.

