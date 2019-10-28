Invesco DB Gold Fund (NYSEARCA:DGL) Trading Down 0.8%

Invesco DB Gold Fund (NYSEARCA:DGL)’s share price dropped 0.8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $45.52 and last traded at $45.52, approximately 35 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 33,371 shares. The stock had previously closed at $45.87.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.04.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DGL. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Invesco DB Gold Fund during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $270,000. Rampart Investment Management Company LLC bought a new position in Invesco DB Gold Fund during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,762,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in Invesco DB Gold Fund by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 58,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,530,000 after purchasing an additional 2,048 shares during the last quarter.

PowerShares DB Gold Fund (the Fund), a separate series of PowerShares DB Multi-Sector Commodity Trust (the Trust), a Delaware statutory trust organized in seven separate series. The Fund seeks to track the changes, whether positive or negative, in the level of the DBIQ Optimum Yield Gold Index Excess Return (the Index) over time plus the excess, if any, of the Fund’s interest income from its holdings of United States Treasury Obligations and other high credit quality short-term fixed income securities over the expenses of the Fund.

