Invesco BulletShares 2024 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMO) Trading Down 0.1%

Invesco BulletShares 2024 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMO)’s share price traded down 0.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $24.96 and last traded at $24.96, 100 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 97% from the average session volume of 3,463 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.98.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 22nd will be given a $0.028 dividend. This represents a $0.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 21st.

