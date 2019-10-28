Invacio (INV) Market Cap Reaches $201,509.00

Invacio (CURRENCY:INV) traded down 7.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on October 28th. One Invacio token can now be purchased for $0.0069 or 0.00000072 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Mercatox, Bancor Network and IDEX. Over the last seven days, Invacio has traded up 11.1% against the U.S. dollar. Invacio has a total market capitalization of $201,509.00 and approximately $4,016.00 worth of Invacio was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $73.08 or 0.00774009 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00003272 BTC.

Compound Coin (COMP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WeAreSatoshi (WSX) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002989 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0062 or 0.00000065 BTC.

Happycoin (HPC) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0818 or 0.00000872 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0878 or 0.00000935 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0131 or 0.00000139 BTC.

EuropeCoin (ERC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001755 BTC.

HitCoin (HTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Invacio Profile

Invacio (CRYPTO:INV) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on June 3rd, 2016. Invacio’s total supply is 29,467,826 tokens and its circulating supply is 29,365,866 tokens. The official website for Invacio is www.invacio.com . Invacio’s official Twitter account is @Invacio and its Facebook page is accessible here

Invacio Token Trading

Invacio can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bancor Network, IDEX and Mercatox. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Invacio directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Invacio should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Invacio using one of the exchanges listed above.

