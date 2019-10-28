INTL Fcstone Inc (NASDAQ:INTL) Short Interest Down 39.4% in October

INTL Fcstone Inc (NASDAQ:INTL) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 212,400 shares, a decline of 39.4% from the September 15th total of 350,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 62,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.4 days. Currently, 1.4% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Shares of NASDAQ INTL traded up $1.12 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $41.39. The company had a trading volume of 52,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 65,703. The business’s 50-day moving average is $41.29 and its 200-day moving average is $38.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47. The stock has a market cap of $754.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.39 and a beta of 1.65. INTL Fcstone has a 52 week low of $34.10 and a 52 week high of $49.74.

INTL Fcstone (NASDAQ:INTL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $283.40 million for the quarter. INTL Fcstone had a net margin of 0.27% and a return on equity of 13.56%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub cut shares of INTL Fcstone from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of INTL Fcstone from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd.

In other INTL Fcstone news, insider Patricia Marie Harrod sold 1,091 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.97, for a total transaction of $40,334.27. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 8,153 shares in the company, valued at $301,416.41. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Charles M. Lyon sold 3,973 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.97, for a total transaction of $170,719.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 11,391 shares of company stock worth $454,199 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 18.65% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of INTL Fcstone in the first quarter worth about $40,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of INTL Fcstone by 62.5% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 993 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd bought a new position in INTL Fcstone during the 2nd quarter worth about $72,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in INTL Fcstone by 133.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,994 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 1,140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Convergence Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in INTL Fcstone during the 3rd quarter worth about $131,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.54% of the company’s stock.

INTL Fcstone Company Profile

INTL FCStone Inc operates as a financial services company worldwide. The company's Commercial Hedging segment offers risk management consulting services related to agricultural and energy commodities, and base metal products listed on the London Metals Exchange. Its Global Payments segment provides payment solutions to banks and commercial businesses; and charities and non-governmental organizations, and government organizations.

