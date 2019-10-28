Internet of People (IOP) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $14.00

Internet of People (CURRENCY:IOP) traded up 10.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on October 28th. One Internet of People coin can now be bought for $0.0162 or 0.00000172 BTC on popular exchanges including Bittrex, BiteBTC, Bleutrade and Fatbtc. Internet of People has a total market cap of $217,517.00 and $14.00 worth of Internet of People was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Internet of People has traded up 90.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

BitcoinDark (BTCD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $16.23 or 0.00246929 BTC.

Emercoin (EMC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0894 or 0.00000951 BTC.

Experience Points (XP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MAZA (MAZA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000005 BTC.

BitTokens (BXT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00007883 BTC.

Sprouts (SPRTS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Neutron (NTRN) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000051 BTC.

PX (PX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Breakout (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000099 BTC.

Internet of People (CRYPTO:IOP) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 1st, 2014. Internet of People’s total supply is 13,770,244 coins and its circulating supply is 13,461,469 coins. Internet of People’s official Twitter account is @IoP_community and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Internet of People is /r/IoP_Community and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Internet of People’s official website is iop.global

Internet of People can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Upbit, CoinBene, Bittrex, Fatbtc, BiteBTC and Bleutrade. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Internet of People directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Internet of People should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Internet of People using one of the exchanges listed above.

