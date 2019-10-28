Internet Initiative Japan (OTCMKTS:IIJIY) Sets New 1-Year High at $11.80

Internet Initiative Japan Inc. (OTCMKTS:IIJIY)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $11.80 and last traded at $11.80, with a volume of 1083 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $11.74.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on IIJIY. ValuEngine lowered Internet Initiative Japan from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Internet Initiative Japan from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.35. The firm has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.71 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a 50-day moving average of $11.48 and a 200 day moving average of $10.28.

Internet Initiative Japan (OTCMKTS:IIJIY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $453.39 million during the quarter. Internet Initiative Japan had a return on equity of 8.92% and a net margin of 2.06%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Internet Initiative Japan Inc. will post 0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Internet Initiative Japan stock. Aperio Group LLC acquired a new stake in Internet Initiative Japan Inc. (OTCMKTS:IIJIY) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 4,858 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $46,000. Institutional investors own 0.01% of the company’s stock.

Internet Initiative Japan Company Profile (OTCMKTS:IIJIY)

Internet Initiative Japan Inc offers Internet connectivity, WAN, outsourcing, systems integration, and equipment sales services in Japan. It operates in two segments, Network Services and Systems Integration Business, and ATM Operation Business. The company's Internet connectivity services for enterprise include IP services and IIJ data center connectivity services, IIJ FiberAccess/F and IIJ DSL/F services, IIJ mobile services, and dial-up access services, as well as other Internet connectivity services comprising IIJ ISDN/F and IIJ line management/F services.

