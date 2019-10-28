Interface (NASDAQ:TILE) Lowered to Neutral at Longbow Research

Interface (NASDAQ:TILE) was downgraded by investment analysts at Longbow Research from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued on Monday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports.
Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. BidaskClub upgraded Interface from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, September 14th. ValuEngine raised Interface from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. SunTrust Banks set a $17.00 target price on Interface and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Interface from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.50.
TILE opened at $16.45 on Monday. Interface has a one year low of $10.37 and a one year high of $19.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $909.40 million, a PE ratio of 11.04 and a beta of 1.54. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $13.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 2.49.
In other news, Director Christopher G. Kennedy bought 44,160 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of $13.73 per share, with a total value of $606,316.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Interface by 4.0% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,004,728 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $15,404,000 after acquiring an additional 38,735 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of Interface by 2.0% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 110,700 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,697,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Interface by 18.2% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 64,045 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $982,000 after acquiring an additional 9,839 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of Interface by 301.5% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,617 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 4,969 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Interface by 309.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 273,469 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $4,193,000 after acquiring an additional 206,689 shares during the period. 90.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Interface Company Profile
Interface, Inc, a modular flooring company, designs, produces, and sells modular carpet products primarily in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers modular carpets under the Interface and FLOR names; carpet tiles under the GlasBacRE name for use in commercial interiors, including offices, healthcare facilities, airports, educational and other institutions, hospitality spaces, and retail facilities, as well as residential interiors; modular resilient flooring products; rubber flooring under the norament and noraplan brands; and luxury vinyl tile products.
