Interface (NASDAQ:TILE) Lowered to Neutral at Longbow Research

Interface (NASDAQ:TILE) was downgraded by investment analysts at Longbow Research from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued on Monday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. BidaskClub upgraded Interface from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, September 14th. ValuEngine raised Interface from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. SunTrust Banks set a $17.00 target price on Interface and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Interface from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.50.

TILE opened at $16.45 on Monday. Interface has a one year low of $10.37 and a one year high of $19.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $909.40 million, a PE ratio of 11.04 and a beta of 1.54. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $13.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 2.49.

Interface (NASDAQ:TILE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 25th. The textile maker reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.05. Interface had a return on equity of 24.81% and a net margin of 3.90%. The firm had revenue of $348.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $346.58 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.41 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Interface will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Christopher G. Kennedy bought 44,160 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of $13.73 per share, with a total value of $606,316.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Interface by 4.0% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,004,728 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $15,404,000 after acquiring an additional 38,735 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of Interface by 2.0% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 110,700 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,697,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Interface by 18.2% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 64,045 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $982,000 after acquiring an additional 9,839 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of Interface by 301.5% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,617 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 4,969 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Interface by 309.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 273,469 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $4,193,000 after acquiring an additional 206,689 shares during the period. 90.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Interface Company Profile

Interface, Inc, a modular flooring company, designs, produces, and sells modular carpet products primarily in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers modular carpets under the Interface and FLOR names; carpet tiles under the GlasBacRE name for use in commercial interiors, including offices, healthcare facilities, airports, educational and other institutions, hospitality spaces, and retail facilities, as well as residential interiors; modular resilient flooring products; rubber flooring under the norament and noraplan brands; and luxury vinyl tile products.

