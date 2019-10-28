Intercontinental Hotels Group (LON:IHG) Price Target Cut to GBX 4,200

Intercontinental Hotels Group (LON:IHG) had its price target decreased by Barclays from GBX 4,400 ($57.49) to GBX 4,200 ($54.88) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. Barclays currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut Intercontinental Hotels Group from a sector perform rating to an underperform rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. UBS Group reiterated a sell rating and issued a GBX 4,400 ($57.49) price target (down previously from GBX 4,800 ($62.72)) on shares of Intercontinental Hotels Group in a report on Thursday. Kepler Capital Markets restated a reduce rating on shares of Intercontinental Hotels Group in a report on Monday, September 9th. Deutsche Bank restated a hold rating on shares of Intercontinental Hotels Group in a report on Monday, October 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Intercontinental Hotels Group to an underweight rating and raised their target price for the stock from GBX 4,350 ($56.84) to GBX 4,700 ($61.41) in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Intercontinental Hotels Group currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 4,973.50 ($64.99).

Get Intercontinental Hotels Group alerts:

Shares of LON:IHG opened at GBX 4,634.15 ($60.55) on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 4,884.77 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 5,096.50. The firm has a market cap of $8.39 billion and a PE ratio of 20.08. Intercontinental Hotels Group has a twelve month low of GBX 4,160 ($54.36) and a twelve month high of GBX 5,770 ($75.40).

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 29th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 29th. Intercontinental Hotels Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.40%.

About Intercontinental Hotels Group

InterContinental Hotels Group PLC owns, manages, franchises, and leases hotels in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Greater China. The company operates hotels, resorts, and restaurants under the InterContinental, KIMPTON, Hotel Indigo, EVEN HOTELS, HUALUXE, Crowne Plaza, Holiday Inn, Holiday Inn Express, Holiday Inn Club Vacations, Holiday Inn Resort, avid, Staybridge Suites, Candlewood Suites, and InterContinental Hotels & Resorts brands.

Featured Story: Basic Economics

Receive News & Ratings for Intercontinental Hotels Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intercontinental Hotels Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.