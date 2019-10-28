Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) Price Target Raised to $48.00

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) had its price objective raised by Royal Bank of Canada from $47.00 to $48.00 in a report published on Friday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. They currently have an underperform rating on the chip maker’s stock.

INTC has been the topic of a number of other reports. Goldman Sachs Group reissued a sell rating and issued a $47.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Roth Capital set a $60.00 price objective on Intel and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Bank of America cut their price objective on Intel from $62.00 to $57.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price objective on Intel from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Benchmark assumed coverage on Intel in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Intel has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $55.47.

Shares of INTC stock traded down $0.13 during trading on Friday, reaching $56.33. The company had a trading volume of 1,277,216 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,646,686. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $49.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.04. Intel has a one year low of $42.86 and a one year high of $59.59. The company has a market capitalization of $231.38 billion, a PE ratio of 12.29, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.91.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The chip maker reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.18. Intel had a return on equity of 28.26% and a net margin of 27.46%. The business had revenue of $19.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.07 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.40 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Intel will post 4.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 7th will be given a dividend of $0.315 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 6th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.51%.

Intel announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, October 24th that permits the company to buyback $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the chip maker to purchase up to 8.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, CEO Robert Holmes Swan purchased 10,918 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $45.70 per share, with a total value of $498,952.60. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 168,955 shares in the company, valued at $7,721,243.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Andy D. Bryant sold 13,609 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.37, for a total value of $699,094.33. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 450,591 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,146,859.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 31,541 shares of company stock worth $1,610,806. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cubic Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Intel by 1.6% in the third quarter. Cubic Asset Management LLC now owns 127,227 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $6,556,000 after purchasing an additional 1,943 shares in the last quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Intel by 4.5% in the third quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 81,559 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $4,203,000 after purchasing an additional 3,542 shares in the last quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management boosted its stake in Intel by 1.4% in the third quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 19,052 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $982,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in Intel by 45.8% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 1,419,716 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $73,158,000 after purchasing an additional 446,007 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Winthrop Partners WNY LLC boosted its stake in Intel by 1.0% in the third quarter. Winthrop Partners WNY LLC now owns 20,015 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,031,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 65.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Intel Corporation offers computing, networking, data storage, and communication solutions worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center Group, Internet of Things Group, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, Programmable Solutions Group, and All Other segments. The company offers microprocessors, and system-on-chip and multichip packaging products.

