Institute for Wealth Management LLC. Sells 5,128 Shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Institute for Wealth Management LLC. cut its holdings in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) by 15.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,133 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 5,128 shares during the period. Institute for Wealth Management LLC.’s holdings in CSX were worth $1,879,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas lifted its stake in CSX by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas now owns 12,314 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $953,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. raised its position in CSX by 20.9% in the 2nd quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 868 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. We Are One Seven LLC grew its holdings in CSX by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 3,533 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $273,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. grew its holdings in CSX by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 3,305 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $256,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. grew its holdings in CSX by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. now owns 4,206 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $325,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. 75.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:CSX traded down $0.80 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $71.52. 5,512,600 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,008,123. CSX Co. has a one year low of $58.47 and a one year high of $80.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $69.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $72.88. The company has a market cap of $56.06 billion, a PE ratio of 18.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.24.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 16th. The transportation company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.06. CSX had a net margin of 27.91% and a return on equity of 27.67%. The business had revenue of $2.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.98 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.05 earnings per share. CSX’s quarterly revenue was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that CSX Co. will post 4.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 13th. Investors of record on Friday, November 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 27th. CSX’s payout ratio is currently 25.00%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CSX. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of CSX from $79.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Stephens lowered shares of CSX from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $86.00 to $79.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of CSX from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of CSX from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $83.00 to $76.00 in a report on Friday, October 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Cowen raised their price target on shares of CSX from $77.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $78.21.

In other CSX news, Director Steven T. Halverson sold 39,812 shares of CSX stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.65, for a total value of $2,852,529.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Ridge Lp Mantle sold 3,453,894 shares of CSX stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.91, for a total transaction of $234,553,941.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $561,140.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 4.83% of the company’s stock.

CSX Company Profile

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services, as well as transports intermodal containers and trailers. It transports chemicals, automotive, agricultural and food products, minerals, fertilizers, forest products, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants.

