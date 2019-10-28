Institute for Wealth Management LLC. Increases Stock Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK)

Institute for Wealth Management LLC. increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK) by 6.4% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 50,921 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,080 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF comprises about 0.7% of Institute for Wealth Management LLC.’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Institute for Wealth Management LLC.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF were worth $2,730,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VGK. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 470.6% in the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 485 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 78.8% in the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 547 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF in the second quarter worth $36,000. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF in the second quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 967.9% in the second quarter. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. now owns 865 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 784 shares during the period.

VGK stock traded up $0.28 on Monday, reaching $55.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,604,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,581,191. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.96. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF has a 12-month low of $46.80 and a 12-month high of $55.84.

Vanguard European Stock Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of stocks issued by Companies located in the markets of Europe. The Fund on focuses indexing investment approach by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the common stocks included in the FTSE Developed Europe All Cap Index.

