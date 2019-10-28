Institute for Wealth Management LLC. Has $1.47 Million Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Institute for Wealth Management LLC. raised its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) by 7.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 36,045 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,586 shares during the quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,473,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Kavar Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 63.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,073 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 418 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dividend Assets Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $63,000.

NYSEARCA:EEM traded up $0.25 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $42.95. 54,433,403 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 66,134,500. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a one year low of $37.58 and a one year high of $44.84. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.76.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

