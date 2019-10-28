Institute for Wealth Management LLC. Has $1.37 Million Stake in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Institute for Wealth Management LLC. decreased its position in shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 15.3% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,120 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 202 shares during the period. Institute for Wealth Management LLC.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,365,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Hartford Financial Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 1,383 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,686,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 14.9% during the 3rd quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management now owns 940 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,146,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. CWH Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. CWH Capital Management Inc. now owns 231 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $282,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC now owns 2,430 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,962,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RPG Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,937 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $6,018,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. 33.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 75 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,200.00, for a total value of $90,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $372,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 54 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,191.53, for a total value of $64,342.62. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $462,313.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,166 shares of company stock worth $6,226,349 over the last three months. 12.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

GOOG has been the topic of several recent research reports. ValuEngine downgraded Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Friday, July 26th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $1,360.00 target price (up from $1,315.00) on shares of Alphabet in a report on Friday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Monday, September 23rd. Finally, BidaskClub raised Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,440.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOG traded up $24.87 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $1,290.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,601,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,443,555. The firm has a market capitalization of $874.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.15, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.96 and a current ratio of 3.98. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1,224.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1,175.35. Alphabet Inc has a fifty-two week low of $970.11 and a fifty-two week high of $1,299.31.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The information services provider reported $14.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $11.49 by $2.72. The company had revenue of $38.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.21 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 20.15% and a net margin of 23.43%. The firm’s revenue was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $11.75 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc will post 51.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

