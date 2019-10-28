Institute for Wealth Management LLC. Boosts Holdings in Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN)

Institute for Wealth Management LLC. boosted its position in shares of Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN) by 2.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,420 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the period. Institute for Wealth Management LLC.’s holdings in Vail Resorts were worth $1,233,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MTN. Paloma Partners Management Co increased its stake in shares of Vail Resorts by 135.5% in the second quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 12,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,736,000 after acquiring an additional 7,055 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of Vail Resorts by 2,585.8% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 42,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,423,000 after acquiring an additional 40,649 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Vail Resorts by 121.2% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 20,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,604,000 after acquiring an additional 11,317 shares during the period. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vail Resorts in the second quarter worth $558,000. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its stake in shares of Vail Resorts by 23,537.5% in the second quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 3,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $862,000 after acquiring an additional 3,766 shares during the period. 95.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE MTN traded up $0.60 during trading on Monday, hitting $236.63. The company had a trading volume of 140,115 shares, compared to its average volume of 362,905. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $233.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $229.38. Vail Resorts, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $179.60 and a fifty-two week high of $286.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, September 26th. The company reported ($2.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.58) by $0.36. Vail Resorts had a net margin of 13.26% and a return on equity of 18.13%. The business had revenue of $244.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $239.91 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($2.07) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Vail Resorts, Inc. will post 7.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 8th were given a $1.76 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 7th. This represents a $7.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.98%. Vail Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 93.25%.

In other Vail Resorts news, EVP James C. O’donnell sold 4,515 shares of Vail Resorts stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.65, for a total transaction of $1,027,839.75. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,789,556.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CMO Kirsten A. Lynch sold 5,834 shares of Vail Resorts stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.62, for a total transaction of $1,333,769.08. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 17,060 shares in the company, valued at $3,900,257.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 13,641 shares of company stock worth $3,120,591. Company insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on MTN shares. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Vail Resorts from $255.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $263.00 price target on shares of Vail Resorts and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Vail Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. SunTrust Banks raised their price target on shares of Vail Resorts from $247.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Vail Resorts from $240.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Vail Resorts has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $247.26.

About Vail Resorts

Vail Resorts, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates mountain resorts and urban ski areas in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Mountain, Lodging, and Real Estate. The Mountain segment operates 11 mountain resorts, including Vail Mountain, Breckenridge Ski, Keystone, and Beaver Creek resorts in Colorado; Park City resort in Utah; Heavenly Mountain, Northstar, and Kirkwood Mountain resorts in the Lake Tahoe area of California and Nevada; Whistler Blackcomb in Canada; Stowe Mountain resort in Vermont; and Perisher in Australia, as well as 3 urban ski areas, such as Wilmot Mountain in Wisconsin, Afton Alps in Minnesota, and Mount Brighton in Michigan.

