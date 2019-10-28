Insider Selling: Zoom Video Communications Inc (NASDAQ:ZM) Insider Sells 20,000 Shares of Stock

Zoom Video Communications Inc (NASDAQ:ZM) insider Aparna Bawa sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.51, for a total value of $1,330,200.00.

Shares of Zoom Video Communications stock traded up $3.37 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $66.82. 158,835 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,183,926. The company has a quick ratio of 4.00, a current ratio of 4.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company’s 50 day moving average is $75.78. Zoom Video Communications Inc has a 12 month low of $59.94 and a 12 month high of $107.34.

Get Zoom Video Communications alerts:

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 5th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $145.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $130.55 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 95.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Zoom Video Communications Inc will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. US Bancorp DE bought a new position in Zoom Video Communications in the second quarter worth $30,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications in the second quarter worth $31,000. G&S Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications in the third quarter worth $28,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications in the second quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications in the third quarter worth $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on ZM. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Zoom Video Communications to $95.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Robert W. Baird began coverage on Zoom Video Communications in a report on Monday, September 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. FBN Securities began coverage on Zoom Video Communications in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $85.00 target price for the company. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Zoom Video Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and upped their target price for the company from $53.00 to $66.00 in a report on Sunday, June 30th. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on Zoom Video Communications from $99.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $88.53.

About Zoom Video Communications

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides a video-first communications platform that delivers changes how people interact primarily in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It connects people through frictionless video, voice, chat, and content sharing. The company's cloud-native platform enables face-to-face video experiences and connects users across various devices and locations in a single meeting.

Featured Article: What are the benefits of momentum investing?

Receive News & Ratings for Zoom Video Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zoom Video Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.