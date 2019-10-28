Insider Selling: Peoples Utah Bancorp (NASDAQ:PUB) Director Sells 3,750 Shares of Stock

Peoples Utah Bancorp (NASDAQ:PUB) Director Jr. Fred W. Fairclough sold 3,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.45, for a total value of $106,687.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ:PUB traded up $0.27 during trading on Monday, hitting $29.34. The stock had a trading volume of 19,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,212. Peoples Utah Bancorp has a 12-month low of $25.18 and a 12-month high of $33.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $541.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.71 and a beta of 0.69. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.58.

Peoples Utah Bancorp (NASDAQ:PUB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The bank reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.01). Peoples Utah Bancorp had a return on equity of 14.37% and a net margin of 32.15%. The firm had revenue of $32.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.45 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Peoples Utah Bancorp will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 4th will be paid a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 1st. Peoples Utah Bancorp’s payout ratio is 24.30%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on PUB. BidaskClub raised Peoples Utah Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Peoples Utah Bancorp in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised Peoples Utah Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Peoples Utah Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Peoples Utah Bancorp presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.50.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Peoples Utah Bancorp by 13.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 944,017 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $27,755,000 after acquiring an additional 113,410 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Peoples Utah Bancorp in the second quarter valued at approximately $570,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Peoples Utah Bancorp in the second quarter valued at approximately $496,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Peoples Utah Bancorp in the second quarter valued at approximately $495,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Peoples Utah Bancorp by 10.7% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 160,900 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,730,000 after buying an additional 15,600 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.04% of the company’s stock.

People's Utah Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for People's Intermountain Bank that provides retail and commercial banking products and services. The company accepts various deposits, such as checking, rewards checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as individual retirement accounts and certificates of deposit.

