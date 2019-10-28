Insider Selling: Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) Director Sells 13,052 Shares of Stock

Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) Director David J. S. Flaschen sold 13,052 shares of Paychex stock in a transaction on Friday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.50, for a total value of $1,102,894.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 43,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,681,158. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Paychex stock traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $84.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,033,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,805,076. Paychex, Inc. has a 52 week low of $61.32 and a 52 week high of $88.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $83.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $83.89. The stock has a market cap of $30.32 billion, a PE ratio of 29.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 0.90.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.02. Paychex had a return on equity of 41.07% and a net margin of 27.04%. The firm had revenue of $992.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $991.70 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.67 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Paychex, Inc. will post 3.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 31st. Paychex’s payout ratio is 87.32%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Paychex in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Paychex by 91.9% in the third quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 330 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the period. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Paychex in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Paychex in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Paychex by 96.8% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 437 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the period. 69.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PAYX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays raised their price target on Paychex from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 7th. BidaskClub cut Paychex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 24th. Morgan Stanley cut Paychex from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $77.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Argus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $92.00 price target on shares of Paychex in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine cut Paychex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $79.33.

Paychex Company Profile

Paychex, Inc provides payroll, human resource (HR), retirement, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

