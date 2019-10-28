Insider Selling: Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) Director Sells 13,052 Shares of Stock

Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) Director David J. S. Flaschen sold 13,052 shares of Paychex stock in a transaction on Friday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.50, for a total value of $1,102,894.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 43,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,681,158. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.
Paychex stock traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $84.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,033,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,805,076. Paychex, Inc. has a 52 week low of $61.32 and a 52 week high of $88.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $83.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $83.89. The stock has a market cap of $30.32 billion, a PE ratio of 29.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 0.90.
Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.02. Paychex had a return on equity of 41.07% and a net margin of 27.04%. The firm had revenue of $992.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $991.70 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.67 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Paychex, Inc. will post 3.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Paychex in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Paychex by 91.9% in the third quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 330 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the period. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Paychex in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Paychex in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Paychex by 96.8% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 437 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the period. 69.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
PAYX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays raised their price target on Paychex from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 7th. BidaskClub cut Paychex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 24th. Morgan Stanley cut Paychex from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $77.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Argus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $92.00 price target on shares of Paychex in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine cut Paychex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $79.33.
Paychex Company Profile
Paychex, Inc provides payroll, human resource (HR), retirement, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.
