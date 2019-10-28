Insider Selling: Nuveen Intermediate Duration Qlty Mun FD (NYSE:NIQ) Insider Sells 1,200 Shares of Stock

Nuveen Intermediate Duration Qlty Mun FD (NYSE:NIQ) insider Gifford R. Zimmerman sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.57, for a total transaction of $16,284.00.

Shares of Nuveen Intermediate Duration Qlty Mun FD stock traded up $0.03 on Monday, hitting $13.54. The company had a trading volume of 606 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,564. Nuveen Intermediate Duration Qlty Mun FD has a twelve month low of $11.89 and a twelve month high of $13.89. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $13.63 and a 200-day moving average of $13.40.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be issued a $0.032 dividend. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 11th.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NIQ. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Nuveen Intermediate Duration Qlty Mun FD during the second quarter worth $25,000. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Nuveen Intermediate Duration Qlty Mun FD during the second quarter worth $109,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. boosted its holdings in Nuveen Intermediate Duration Qlty Mun FD by 34.0% during the second quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 19,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after purchasing an additional 4,878 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Nuveen Intermediate Duration Qlty Mun FD by 3.5% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 49,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $654,000 after purchasing an additional 1,677 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in Nuveen Intermediate Duration Qlty Mun FD by 5.8% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 55,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $744,000 after purchasing an additional 3,083 shares during the last quarter.

Nuveen Intermediate Duration Qlty Mun FD Company Profile

Nuveen Intermediate Duration Quality Municipal Term Fund is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests into public fixed income markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies that are operating across diversified sectors.

