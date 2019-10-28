Insider Selling: Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd (TSE:CRK) Director Sells C$2,947,795.00 in Stock

Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd (TSE:CRK) Director Barry Olson sold 50,000 shares of Kirkland Lake Gold stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$58.96, for a total value of C$2,947,795.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at C$294,779.50.

Barry Olson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, October 17th, Barry Olson sold 50,000 shares of Kirkland Lake Gold stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$59.66, for a total value of C$2,983,000.00.

Kirkland Lake Gold Company Profile

Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd, formerly Newmarket Gold Inc, is a Canada-based mid tier gold mining, development and exploration company. It has a diversified portfolio of assets located in the stable mining jurisdictions of Canada and Australia. The Company’s main gold mines are: the Macassa Mine located in northeastern Ontario and the Fosterville Gold Mine located in the State of Victoria, Australia.

