Insider Selling: Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd (TSE:CRK) Director Sells C$2,947,795.00 in Stock

Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd (TSE:CRK) Director Barry Olson sold 50,000 shares of Kirkland Lake Gold stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$58.96, for a total value of C$2,947,795.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at C$294,779.50.
Barry Olson also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, October 17th, Barry Olson sold 50,000 shares of Kirkland Lake Gold stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$59.66, for a total value of C$2,983,000.00.
Kirkland Lake Gold Company Profile
Featured Article: What is the yield curve?
Receive News & Ratings for Kirkland Lake Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kirkland Lake Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.