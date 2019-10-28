Insider Selling: Instructure Inc (NYSE:INST) CMO Sells $16,808.00 in Stock

Instructure Inc (NYSE:INST) CMO Marta Debellis sold 382 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total value of $16,808.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,044. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Marta Debellis also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Instructure alerts:

On Tuesday, October 15th, Marta Debellis sold 515 shares of Instructure stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total value of $21,630.00.

On Thursday, October 10th, Marta Debellis sold 412 shares of Instructure stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total value of $17,304.00.

INST stock opened at $43.44 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -35.32 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. Instructure Inc has a 52-week low of $30.35 and a 52-week high of $50.19. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.86.

Instructure (NYSE:INST) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The technology company reported ($0.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.65) by $0.07. Instructure had a negative return on equity of 41.15% and a negative net margin of 24.07%. The business had revenue of $62.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.07 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.24) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Instructure Inc will post -2.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of Instructure by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 45,113 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,748,000 after buying an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Instructure by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 27,796 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,181,000 after buying an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association lifted its position in shares of Instructure by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 4,930 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $210,000 after buying an additional 551 shares in the last quarter. Ashburton Jersey Ltd bought a new position in shares of Instructure during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Aperio Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Instructure during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $58,000. 90.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

INST has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Oppenheimer upgraded Instructure from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $56.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, August 12th. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Instructure in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Instructure from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price target on shares of Instructure in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded Instructure from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $45.20 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.61.

Instructure Company Profile

Instructure, Inc provides applications for learning, assessment, and performance management through a software-as-a-service business model worldwide. It develops Canvas, a learning management platform for KÂ-12 and higher education; and Bridge, an employee development and engagement platform. The company's applications enhance academic and corporate learning by providing a system of engagement for teachers and learners, enabling frequent and open interactions, a streamlined workflow, and the creation and sharing of content with anytime, anywhere access to information.

Featured Article: Certificate of Deposit (CD)

Receive News & Ratings for Instructure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Instructure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.