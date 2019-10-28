Insider Selling: Instructure Inc (NYSE:INST) CMO Sells $16,808.00 in Stock

Instructure Inc (NYSE:INST) CMO Marta Debellis sold 382 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total value of $16,808.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,044. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.
Marta Debellis also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, October 15th, Marta Debellis sold 515 shares of Instructure stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total value of $21,630.00.
- On Thursday, October 10th, Marta Debellis sold 412 shares of Instructure stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total value of $17,304.00.
INST stock opened at $43.44 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -35.32 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. Instructure Inc has a 52-week low of $30.35 and a 52-week high of $50.19. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.86.
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of Instructure by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 45,113 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,748,000 after buying an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Instructure by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 27,796 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,181,000 after buying an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association lifted its position in shares of Instructure by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 4,930 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $210,000 after buying an additional 551 shares in the last quarter. Ashburton Jersey Ltd bought a new position in shares of Instructure during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Aperio Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Instructure during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $58,000. 90.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
INST has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Oppenheimer upgraded Instructure from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $56.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, August 12th. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Instructure in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Instructure from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price target on shares of Instructure in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded Instructure from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $45.20 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.61.
Instructure Company Profile
Instructure, Inc provides applications for learning, assessment, and performance management through a software-as-a-service business model worldwide. It develops Canvas, a learning management platform for KÂ-12 and higher education; and Bridge, an employee development and engagement platform. The company's applications enhance academic and corporate learning by providing a system of engagement for teachers and learners, enabling frequent and open interactions, a streamlined workflow, and the creation and sharing of content with anytime, anywhere access to information.
