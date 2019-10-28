Insider Selling: BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) CEO Sells $45,702.00 in Stock

BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) CEO Laurence Fink sold 100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $457.02, for a total transaction of $45,702.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.
Shares of NYSE:BLK opened at $459.80 on Monday. BlackRock, Inc. has a 52-week low of $360.79 and a 52-week high of $487.45. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $437.81 and a 200 day moving average of $447.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.28 billion, a PE ratio of 17.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 2.92 and a current ratio of 2.92.
BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The asset manager reported $7.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.95 by $0.20. BlackRock had a net margin of 29.31% and a return on equity of 13.00%. The company had revenue of $3.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.69 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $7.52 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that BlackRock, Inc. will post 27.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several research analysts have recently weighed in on BLK shares. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of BlackRock in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of BlackRock in a report on Monday, October 7th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $547.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of BlackRock from $545.00 to $500.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $485.00 price target on shares of BlackRock in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of BlackRock from $527.00 to $525.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $498.49.
BlackRock Company Profile
BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.
