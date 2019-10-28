Insider Selling: BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) CEO Sells $45,702.00 in Stock

BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) CEO Laurence Fink sold 100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $457.02, for a total transaction of $45,702.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of NYSE:BLK opened at $459.80 on Monday. BlackRock, Inc. has a 52-week low of $360.79 and a 52-week high of $487.45. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $437.81 and a 200 day moving average of $447.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.28 billion, a PE ratio of 17.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 2.92 and a current ratio of 2.92.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The asset manager reported $7.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.95 by $0.20. BlackRock had a net margin of 29.31% and a return on equity of 13.00%. The company had revenue of $3.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.69 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $7.52 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that BlackRock, Inc. will post 27.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Empire Life Investments Inc. boosted its position in BlackRock by 6.4% during the third quarter. Empire Life Investments Inc. now owns 14,791 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $6,591,000 after buying an additional 890 shares during the period. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora boosted its position in BlackRock by 1.6% during the third quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 12,201 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $5,438,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the period. McGuire Investment Group LLC boosted its position in BlackRock by 37.3% during the third quarter. McGuire Investment Group LLC now owns 10,847 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $4,834,000 after buying an additional 2,944 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. boosted its position in BlackRock by 2.2% during the third quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 2,375 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,061,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the period. Finally, Sepio Capital LLC boosted its position in BlackRock by 20.8% during the third quarter. Sepio Capital LLC now owns 13,493 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $6,013,000 after buying an additional 2,319 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.84% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on BLK shares. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of BlackRock in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of BlackRock in a report on Monday, October 7th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $547.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of BlackRock from $545.00 to $500.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $485.00 price target on shares of BlackRock in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of BlackRock from $527.00 to $525.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $498.49.

BlackRock Company Profile

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

