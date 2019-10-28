Insider Selling: Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) SVP Sells $1,691,340.00 in Stock

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) SVP Randel William Woodgrift sold 21,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.54, for a total transaction of $1,691,340.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 68,562 shares in the company, valued at $5,521,983.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

ABT opened at $81.65 on Monday. Abbott Laboratories has a one year low of $65.44 and a one year high of $88.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $82.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $81.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $143.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.13.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 16th. The healthcare product maker reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 10.50% and a return on equity of 17.76%. The business had revenue of $8.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.10 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.75 earnings per share. Abbott Laboratories’s revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Abbott Laboratories will post 3.25 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 11th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.57%. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.44%.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $86.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $87.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $80.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.61.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABT. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 7,888.6% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 12,377,944 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $1,040,985,000 after acquiring an additional 12,222,999 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 1.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 148,332,948 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $12,474,801,000 after acquiring an additional 2,262,152 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 1.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 126,525,967 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $10,640,833,000 after acquiring an additional 2,199,601 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in Abbott Laboratories in the second quarter valued at approximately $158,475,000. Finally, Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 8,669.5% in the second quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 1,401,282 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $140,128,000 after acquiring an additional 1,385,303 shares during the last quarter. 73.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. The company's Established Pharmaceutical Products segment offers branded generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency; irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm; intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptom; gynecological disorder; hormone replacement therapy; dyslipidemia; hypertension; hypothyroidism; Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo; pain, fever, and inflammation; migraine; and anti-infective clarithromycin, as well as provides influenza vaccines and products that regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

