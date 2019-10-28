Insider Buying: S4 Capital PLC (LON:SFOR) Insider Acquires £171,994.66 in Stock

S4 Capital PLC (LON:SFOR) insider Rupert Faure Walker bought 121,123 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 142 ($1.86) per share, for a total transaction of £171,994.66 ($224,741.49).

Shares of SFOR stock opened at GBX 165.50 ($2.16) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.72, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.30. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 144.11 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 150.99. The stock has a market cap of $605.94 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.04. S4 Capital PLC has a 52-week low of GBX 102.14 ($1.33) and a 52-week high of GBX 169.51 ($2.21).

S4 Capital Company Profile

S4 Capital plc engages in the development of digital content and advertising businesses primarily in the United States, Europe, and the Asia pacific. It designs, develops, and produces digital campaigns, films, and creative and digital content, as well as develops Websites, apps, and other e-commerce platforms for home-grown and international brands.

