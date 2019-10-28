Insider Buying: S4 Capital PLC (LON:SFOR) Insider Acquires £171,994.66 in Stock

S4 Capital PLC (LON:SFOR) insider Rupert Faure Walker bought 121,123 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 142 ($1.86) per share, for a total transaction of £171,994.66 ($224,741.49).
Shares of SFOR stock opened at GBX 165.50 ($2.16) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.72, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.30. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 144.11 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 150.99. The stock has a market cap of $605.94 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.04. S4 Capital PLC has a 52-week low of GBX 102.14 ($1.33) and a 52-week high of GBX 169.51 ($2.21).
S4 Capital Company Profile
