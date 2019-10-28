Insider Buying: Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) CEO Acquires $500,173.70 in Stock

Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) CEO David A. Ricks bought 4,615 shares of Eli Lilly And Co stock in a transaction on Friday, October 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of $108.38 per share, for a total transaction of $500,173.70. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 157,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,059,553.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

NYSE:LLY opened at $110.20 on Monday. Eli Lilly And Co has a fifty-two week low of $101.36 and a fifty-two week high of $132.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.98, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $104.11 billion, a PE ratio of 19.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.16. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $110.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $113.35.

Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The company reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.05. Eli Lilly And Co had a return on equity of 98.17% and a net margin of 35.10%. The business had revenue of $5.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.50 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.39 EPS. Eli Lilly And Co’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Eli Lilly And Co will post 5.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.645 per share. This represents a $2.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 14th. Eli Lilly And Co’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.49%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LLY. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co bought a new position in shares of Eli Lilly And Co during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in Eli Lilly And Co in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its position in Eli Lilly And Co by 47.7% in the 3rd quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 270,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 87,250 shares during the last quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in Eli Lilly And Co in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Eli Lilly And Co in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.75% of the company’s stock.

LLY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group reduced their target price on Eli Lilly And Co from $134.00 to $133.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Eli Lilly And Co in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $133.00 target price on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $128.31.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets pharmaceutical products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Human Pharmaceutical Products and Animal Health Products. It offers endocrinology products for the treatment of diabetes; osteoporosis in postmenopausal women and men; and human growth hormone deficiency and pediatric growth conditions.

