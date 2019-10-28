Inovalon Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:INOV) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Inovalon Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:INOV) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $17.60.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of Inovalon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. ValuEngine lowered shares of Inovalon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. SunTrust Banks set a $22.00 target price on shares of Inovalon and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 23rd. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Inovalon in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Inovalon from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in INOV. Bernzott Capital Advisors bought a new position in Inovalon in the second quarter worth about $20,519,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Inovalon in the second quarter worth about $4,998,000. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in Inovalon in the second quarter worth about $2,309,000. Cowen Prime Services LLC raised its stake in Inovalon by 21.1% in the second quarter. Cowen Prime Services LLC now owns 741,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,752,000 after buying an additional 129,250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Isthmus Partners LLC raised its stake in Inovalon by 516.8% in the second quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 95,777 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,390,000 after buying an additional 80,250 shares in the last quarter. 32.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ INOV opened at $14.04 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.87. The company has a quick ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. Inovalon has a 12-month low of $9.19 and a 12-month high of $17.80. The firm has a market cap of $2.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.00, a PEG ratio of 4.72 and a beta of 0.58.

Inovalon (NASDAQ:INOV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The technology company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.03. Inovalon had a negative net margin of 2.70% and a positive return on equity of 6.39%. The business had revenue of $156.98 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $155.72 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.13 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Inovalon will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Inovalon Company Profile

Inovalon Holdings, Inc, a technology company, provides cloud-based platforms empowering data-driven healthcare. It operates the Inovalon ONE Platform, a cloud-based platform that interconnect with the healthcare ecosystem to aggregate and analyze data in real-time, as well as empowers the application in resulting insights.

