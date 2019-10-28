Inovalon Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:INOV) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $164.77 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Inovalon Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:INOV) to post $164.77 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Inovalon’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $165.50 million and the lowest is $164.00 million. Inovalon posted sales of $145.81 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, October 30th.

On average, analysts expect that Inovalon will report full year sales of $640.95 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $637.22 million to $643.10 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $698.85 million, with estimates ranging from $684.00 million to $727.60 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Inovalon.

Inovalon (NASDAQ:INOV) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The technology company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $156.98 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $155.72 million. Inovalon had a positive return on equity of 6.39% and a negative net margin of 2.70%. Inovalon’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.13 earnings per share.

A number of analysts have commented on INOV shares. ValuEngine downgraded Inovalon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. BidaskClub downgraded Inovalon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Citigroup began coverage on Inovalon in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Inovalon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Inovalon from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Inovalon has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.60.

INOV traded up $0.19 during trading on Friday, reaching $14.23. 14,411 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 463,213. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $15.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 2.03. The company has a market capitalization of $2.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.11, a P/E/G ratio of 4.72 and a beta of 0.58. Inovalon has a 1 year low of $9.19 and a 1 year high of $17.80.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisor Group Inc. increased its stake in Inovalon by 10.3% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 8,675 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $125,000 after acquiring an additional 813 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of Inovalon by 2.3% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 45,669 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $663,000 after buying an additional 1,017 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Inovalon by 10.0% in the second quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 20,321 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $295,000 after buying an additional 1,848 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Inovalon by 24.1% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 11,819 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $171,000 after buying an additional 2,299 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in shares of Inovalon by 3,748.4% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,386 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 2,324 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.79% of the company’s stock.

Inovalon Holdings, Inc, a technology company, provides cloud-based platforms empowering data-driven healthcare. It operates the Inovalon ONE Platform, a cloud-based platform that interconnect with the healthcare ecosystem to aggregate and analyze data in real-time, as well as empowers the application in resulting insights.

