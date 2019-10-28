Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – June (NYSEARCA:UJUN) Stock Price Up 0.2%

Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – June (NYSEARCA:UJUN) rose 0.2% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $26.67 and last traded at $26.67, approximately 385 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 93% from the average daily volume of 5,453 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.62.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $26.40.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – June stock. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – June (NYSEARCA:UJUN) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 18,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $496,000.

