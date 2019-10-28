Ink Protocol 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $20,156.00 (XNK)

Ink Protocol (CURRENCY:XNK) traded down 0.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on October 28th. One Ink Protocol token can now be bought for approximately $0.0011 or 0.00000012 BTC on major exchanges including Bibox, COSS, IDEX and CoinBene. Ink Protocol has a total market capitalization of $384,350.00 and approximately $20,156.00 worth of Ink Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Ink Protocol has traded down 8.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Ink Protocol alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00003160 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010586 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $20.12 or 0.00212324 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $140.80 or 0.01485990 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0209 or 0.00000220 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0654 or 0.00000690 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.72 or 0.00028698 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.07 or 0.00116784 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Ink Protocol Token Profile

Ink Protocol launched on November 15th, 2017. Ink Protocol’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 335,063,629 tokens. The official website for Ink Protocol is paywithink.com . The Reddit community for Ink Protocol is /r/InkLabsFoundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ink Protocol’s official Twitter account is @inklabsfound . The official message board for Ink Protocol is medium.com/@inklabsfoundation

Buying and Selling Ink Protocol

Ink Protocol can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Bibox, Bancor Network, CoinBene and COSS. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ink Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ink Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ink Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Ink Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ink Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.