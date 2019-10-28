IMPINJ (PI) Set to Announce Earnings on Monday

IMPINJ (NASDAQ:PI) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, November 4th. Analysts expect IMPINJ to post earnings of ($0.01) per share for the quarter. Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

IMPINJ (NASDAQ:PI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.12. IMPINJ had a negative return on equity of 7.65% and a negative net margin of 17.31%. The firm had revenue of $38.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.95 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.19) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 33.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect IMPINJ to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ PI opened at $31.98 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.08, a current ratio of 5.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. IMPINJ has a 52-week low of $13.25 and a 52-week high of $40.24. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $32.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.18. The firm has a market cap of $709.45 million, a P/E ratio of -47.03 and a beta of 2.67.

In other IMPINJ news, Director Oppen Peter H. Van sold 8,470 shares of IMPINJ stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.37, for a total value of $308,053.90. Following the sale, the director now owns 58,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,126,553.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, COO Eric Brodersen sold 3,500 shares of IMPINJ stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.57, for a total value of $117,495.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 22,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $758,682. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 84,512 shares of company stock worth $3,044,374 in the last ninety days. 28.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on PI. BidaskClub lowered IMPINJ from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Roth Capital raised their price target on IMPINJ from $31.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Dougherty & Co raised IMPINJ from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised IMPINJ from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, TheStreet raised IMPINJ from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. IMPINJ has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.75.

Impinj, Inc operates a platform that enables wireless connectivity for everyday items by delivering each item's unique identity, location, and authenticity to business and consumer applications. Its integrated platform connects everyday items to applications, delivering real-time information to businesses about items they create, manage, transport, and sell.

