Immunomedics (IMMU) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Immunomedics (NASDAQ:IMMU) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, October 30th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.40) per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Immunomedics (NASDAQ:IMMU) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by ($0.09). During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.68) EPS. On average, analysts expect Immunomedics to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ:IMMU opened at $16.20 on Monday. Immunomedics has a 1 year low of $11.55 and a 1 year high of $24.99. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $15.11 and a 200-day moving average of $14.75. The company has a current ratio of 9.93, a quick ratio of 9.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.73 and a beta of 2.10.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on IMMU shares. Jefferies Financial Group set a $22.00 target price on shares of Immunomedics and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Cowen set a $30.00 target price on shares of Immunomedics and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, September 29th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on shares of Immunomedics from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of Immunomedics in a research note on Monday, August 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Immunomedics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Immunomedics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.90.

In other news, Director Avoro Capital Advisors Llc bought 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $13.23 per share, with a total value of $13,230,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Bryan Ball bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $14.18 per share, for a total transaction of $70,900.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $141,800. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 9.40% of the company’s stock.

About Immunomedics

Immunomedics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops monoclonal antibody-based products for the targeted treatment of cancer. Its advanced antibody-drug conjugates are sacituzumab govitecan and labetuzumab govitecan, which are in advanced trials for various solid tumors and metastatic colorectal cancer, respectively.

