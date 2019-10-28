Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports. They presently have a $180.00 price target on the industrial products company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 6.51% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “In the past month, Illinois Tool's shares have outperformed the industry. We believe that the company will gain from a diversified business structure, enterprise initiatives and the policy of rewarding shareholders handsomely. In third-quarter 2019, the company’s earnings surpassed estimates by 5.2% while also expanded 7.4% year over year, backed by margin improvement and a 3.4% fall in share count. For 2019, it expects operating margin to benefit from 100-bps contribution from enterprise initiatives. However, organic sales are predicted to decline 1-3%. The company believes that macro uncertainties in the near term and adverse impacts of General Motors’ strike might result in earnings coming at the lower end of the projection of $7.55-$7.85 per share. In the past seven days, earnings estimates for 2020 have been declined.”

ITW has been the subject of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $140.00 to $136.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Illinois Tool Works in a research note on Monday. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $150.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $158.00 to $155.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $143.00 price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $144.85.

NYSE:ITW traded down $2.81 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $169.00. 48,105 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,018,424. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $155.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $151.91. The company has a market cap of $51.80 billion, a PE ratio of 22.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.22. Illinois Tool Works has a 12-month low of $117.75 and a 12-month high of $172.34. The company has a quick ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $3.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.55 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 17.17% and a return on equity of 76.17%. Illinois Tool Works’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.76 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Illinois Tool Works will post 7.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Illinois Tool Works news, EVP Juan Valls sold 64,894 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.51, for a total value of $10,416,135.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 67,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,761,713.97. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Michael M. Larsen sold 35,617 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.61, for a total transaction of $5,684,829.37. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 38,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,181,056.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 149,133 shares of company stock valued at $23,680,163. Corporate insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A bought a new stake in Illinois Tool Works during the 2nd quarter valued at $201,000. Rockland Trust Co. raised its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 4,430 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $668,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS raised its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 14.7% in the 2nd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 80,951 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $12,208,000 after purchasing an additional 10,363 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 70.3% in the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 126,431 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $19,067,000 after purchasing an additional 52,193 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 3,332 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $502,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. 77.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

