Icon (NASDAQ:ICLR) PT Set at $160.00 by UBS Group

UBS Group set a $160.00 price objective on Icon (NASDAQ:ICLR) in a research note released on Friday morning, TipRanks reports. The firm currently has a hold rating on the medical research company’s stock.

ICLR has been the subject of a number of other reports. BidaskClub lowered shares of Icon from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, September 30th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Icon from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Icon from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Icon from $157.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Icon from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Icon has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $163.25.

Get Icon alerts:

Shares of Icon stock traded up $0.66 during trading on Friday, reaching $149.57. 263,331 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 267,321. The company has a quick ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $147.69 and its 200 day moving average is $146.96. The firm has a market cap of $7.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.67. Icon has a 1 year low of $118.10 and a 1 year high of $165.13.

Icon (NASDAQ:ICLR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The medical research company reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.74. The company had revenue of $710.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $709.75 million. Icon had a net margin of 13.16% and a return on equity of 25.30%. Icon’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.54 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Icon will post 6.88 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in Icon by 30.9% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 326 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Icon by 27.6% during the third quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 361 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. BB&T Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Icon by 0.7% during the second quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 13,189 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,030,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its stake in shares of Icon by 3.9% during the third quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 2,791 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $411,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Allied Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of Icon by 7.2% during the second quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 1,587 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. 83.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Icon

ICON Public Limited Company, a clinical research organization, provides outsourced development services to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device industries in Ireland, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. It specializes in the strategic development, management, and analysis of programs that support various stages of the clinical development process from compound selection to Phase I-IV clinical studies.

Featured Story: How Do Front-End Loads Impact an Investment?

Receive News & Ratings for Icon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Icon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.